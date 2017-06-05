Alonso ‘wasting his time’ at McLaren-Honda

Alonso will be back in the auto after missing the Monaco Grand Prix for the Indy 500, which ended with a Honda failure 20 laps before the chequered flag.

Race day has not been so successful for the Woking based team however, and grid penalties in Monte Carlo made it an extremely hard race for the McLaren pair, who both crashed out of the grand prix.

The two-time F1 world champion missed the Monaco Grand Prix to compete in the American showpiece event, with Jenson Button standing in for him.

McLaren racing director Eric Boullier is pleased to have Alonso back in the vehicle, but echoed the Spaniard’s thoughts that it will be a tricky weekend for the outfit. However, McLaren have been making a number of improvements to their auto and it showed at Spanish and Monaco Grand Prix and hopefully, it will work in their favour in Canada.

McLaren are the only team yet to score a point in 2017, but are getting closer to achieving that feat with every round.

McLaren driver Fernando Alonso insists his main priority is Formula One and winning a third world title.

“The correlation is fantastic”. It’s not only aero, it’s also chassis, suspension – everything is as per process.

Meanwhile, as McLaren work hard to get a vehicle good enough for Alonso to race in, the Spaniard himself seems really pumped for his return to Formula One.

Alonso has said he will definitely return to the Indy 500 in an attempt to win the race, but for now, his priority is to be in a vehicle that has the potential to win the F1 world title. I think I’m doing OK.

“The Indy 500 was an incredible experience and it’s been wonderful to learn a completely different style of driving, on a different circuit layout and with a very different auto”.

“I’m happy but for one thing”, he stated “The only thing missing is being competitive”.

McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team Racing Director Eric Boullier has said that the Woking based squad are happy with the development progress of the MCL32, following the aerodynamic upgrades implemented so far this season. “It is all you can ask for as a driver and it is frustrating when you do not have that”, Alonso said.