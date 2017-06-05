Amazon reportedly working on proper Android ‘Ice’ smartphones with Google’s apps

Amazon is reportedly working on a successor range of smartphones, now codenamed “Ice”, that will look to improve upon the rather poorly received Fire Phone, released in 2014.

The venture into the smartphone market comes a couple of years after Amazon tried to enter it with the Fire Phone, albeit unsuccessfuly. NDTV’s Gadgets 360 reports that Amazon is working on a new line of handsets, known as “Ice”, although it’s not yet clear if that’s an internal development codename, or if that branding will be applied to the devices when they launch. Apparently, the device does not now support Amazon’s digital assistant Alexa, though the source noted that this could still be added at a later date.

There might be two devices with 5.2 inch and 5.5 inch displays.

It is said that the upcoming smartphones will run the latest version of Google’s Android operating system and will include Google Mobile Services (GMS) such as Gmail and Google Play.

The handsets are also sad to come wth a Snapdragon 435 processor and 2GB of RAM, plus 16GB of storage and a 13 megapixel camera, plus Android Nougat.

The Amazon Ice Phone is expected to cost around Rs (Rupees) 6,000, which is around $93, or £72. But lacking Alexa integration, when Amazon has a chance to get many more users hooked on the platform, might be a bad move. The report claims that for its Ice lineup of smartphones, Amazon is going to focus on emerging markets like India as well. It’s thought the Ice phones will be sold in countries such as India instead, and at least one phone should make it to market before the end of 2017. Let us know in the comments.