Amazon’s Alexa thinks the NBA Finals are one big joke

We made a lot of mistakes,  LeBron James, he of the eight turnovers in Game 1 said. “But the ball is the number one thing”. “We have to take good shots”.

Durant scored 38 points and dunked easily, six times in the first half alone and many of which he went untouched to the rim.

“It’s either going to make you feel too good or it’s going to make you feel bad about yourself”. His last appearance was in 2012 when he was just 23 and played for an Oklahoma City Thunder team that lost in five games to the James-led Miami Heat. “But I know if we put in the same defensive effort collectively, we will be really tough to beat”, a confident Thompson said. The game is physical. We were off bodies, let them run free.

The Warriors know how valuable Thompson is to Cleveland in chasing down their misses or finishing the occasional alley-oop, and they did well in using Zaza Pachulia and JaVale McGee to thwart him. Its hard to simulate the way we play the game,  Brown said. Emotions are already running high from previous year, when things got chippy between the Warriors dynamic hybrid forward Draymond Green and James.

Yes, they got easy baskets en route to a 31-assist night. “But up to this point, you couldn’t ask for a better start”. But I didn’t think many other guys should’ve been drafted before me. “We have to be ready for that and to stop that, for sure”.

“Take away those easy baskets and them having 20 more shots than we did, it’s a different ball game”, Lue said.

Kerr, who won a title in his first season with Golden State two years ago, indicated his health was “back where it was before the Portland series“. They also said that was correctable. “So we make a move, we have to be direct with what we’re going to do; if not, move the basketball”. “So definitely a lot of things we can correct and get better at”. “Some of them was aggression”. “I had two charges, that’s aggression”. Those are like pick-sixes. That’s like throwing the ball to Deion Sanders. Cleveland, on the other hand, will hope to emerge victorious and level the best-of-seven series final, which makes will make contest even more interesting.

“Trash. Trash”, is how Thompson defined his Game 1. ‘It’s the circle of life like ‘The Lion King.’ Everything comes back around, I guess’.

Two days after Game 1, after Rihanna was as much the star of the first game of the NBA Finals as Kevin Durant and Steph Curry, the singer was still a topic of conversation around the Warriors.

During the 2015 Finals, the pace was 95.3 possessions per 48 minutes when James was on the floor.

The last 29 playoff series James has been in have proved that. With James in the game on Thursday night, the pace was 102.1. The Cavaliers may get buried in this game fairly early.

Whether it was Jeff Van Gundy’s remarks about the Barbadian beauty, Durant allegedly looking her way after nailing a shot on the wing, or her profane exit from Oracle Arena Thursday, Rihanna’s presence was a present and members of the media still wanted to hear the Warriors talk about her sideline antics and any effects they might have had. “We need him to”. He’s LeBron James. He can, you know – you guys know what he can do. “If I played, we win of course. But we have to control the ball as well”. We have to get the matchups we like and take advantage.

Durant further elaborated on how Thompson’s defence helps the Warriors play as a better team. “So we don’t want to slow the pace”.

Expect a closer game Sunday, as the Warriors probably won’t enjoy the same plus-16 turnover margin they had in Game 1. They can do better in this category, but it also is fraught with risk.

The Warriors lead the Finals 1-0 against the Cavaliers. If this turns into a track meet the Warriors will win.