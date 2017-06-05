Ambassador Kislyak Doing His Job, Had No ‘Sessions’ With US Officials – Putin

But his side of the story is clear: You’ve got the wrong suspect. Putin said he didn’t realize that Flynn had been involved with anything having to do with USA intelligence until someone told him afterward. During the course of their conversation, Kelly covered the current US justice department’s investigation into Russian influence on the 2016 USA presidential election.

Here’s some key takeaways from the interview.

Senior U.S. intelligence officials have also told NBC News that Putin was personally involved in the Russian effort to interfere with the U.S. election and how the information was used. There’s nothing to even talk about.

Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who resigned from his position in the Administration after acknowledging he wasn’t entirely truthful about his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the presidential transition period, also remains a person of interest in the investigation, according to The Washington Post.

Mr Flynn’s ties to Moscow are under scrutiny in the United States amid allegations of possible Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“I made my speech”, Putin said, adding the two barely talked. Then we talked about some other stuff. And I got up and left.

She offers an exclusive, one-on-one interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Stone is best known for Hollywood blockbusters inspired by American history such as “JFK” and “Born on the Fourth of July”, but has previously made films about the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro and Venezuelan firebrand Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013. Putin, slouched over in his seat, scoffed at the idea.

Putin insisted that he and Donald Trump “don’t know each other”, but that he views him as “a straight-forward, honest man”, one that “you can’t really classify… as a traditional politician”. “Every action has an equal and opposite reaction”. But, I repeat, we don’t even have to do that. One of the things I learned was that Putin has no respect for the United States leadership. Nevertheless, if this first hour was any guide, it’s going to require more work and reinvention to find the ideal formula for that Kelly cocktail. “It wouldn’t make sense for us to intervene”.

Putin’s comments on Flynn came days before former FBI Director James Comey, fired by Trump in May, is scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

He then suggested that perhaps American hackers are to blame and found a way to divert the blame onto Russian Federation, pointing to a conspiracy theory about President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963 to support his own idea.

Putin even suggested that former President Barack Obama “started having doubts” when they spoke about it.

Russian ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak is doing his job in the United States, he had no “sessions” with the U.S. officials, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

“Can you imagine something like that in the midst of a political battle!”