Amitabh Bachchan , Jaya Bachchan Complete 44 Years Of Marital Bliss

The two actors have starred in several films together like “Chupke Chupke“, “Abhimaan”, “Silsila” and “Sholay”, among others.

“44 years of marriage. thank you all for the wishes you send. grateful and filled with love”, he tweeted.

They are proud parents to Shweta and Abhishek, who married Aishwarya Rai in 2007, and grandparents to the adorable Aaradhya Bachchan.

On June 3, 1973, the Shehenshah of Bollywood got his Begum when the “angry young man” Amitabh Bachchan tied the knots with the very talented Jaya Bhaduri.

He added: “On June 3, 1973, a few drops of rain began to fall.Our neighbour ran out of their house and excitedly screamed to us.’hurry to the wedding, its raining, a good omen'”.

Here’s what Amitabh Bachchan shared on Twitter.

In 2001, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan had worked together in Karan Johar directed movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan posted a pictured of Big B in hospital way take way back in 1985. “This year!” he wrote in his blog.

On the acting front, Amitabh now has two films in his kitty – “Thugs Of Hindostan” and “102 Not Out“. He will be next seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.