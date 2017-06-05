Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) Director Michael A. Zasloff Sells 15000 Shares

Eam Limited Company reported 0.42% stake. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Therefore 100% are positive. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 4 by CL King. The stock of VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 31 by Zacks. See American Software, Inc.

The stock increased 6.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.21. (NASDAQ:VVUS). First Manhattan Company owns 35,900 shares.

American Software, Inc. develops, markets and supports a portfolio of software and services that delivers enterprise management, supply chain and retail planning solutions to the marketplace.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. now has a P/E ratio of 89.95 and the market value is 781.65M. The Firm operates through two divisions: Exchange and Rental, and Vacation Ownership. It has a 42.22 P/E ratio.

Since December 5, 2016, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $184,718 activity. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 15,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares sold for $17.01. (NASDAQ:VVUS). Kcg Inc has 142,886 shares. 400 shares were sold by Petersen Floyd F. As of December 31, 2016, the Company developed a portfolio of 15 generic abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) three generic biosimilar product candidates and six injectable and inhalation product candidates.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q4 2016. Its up 1.30, from 0.58 in 2016Q3.

As of the end of the quarter Goldman Sachs Group Inc had sold a total of 73,685 shares trimming its holdings by 27.2%. 7 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in VIVUS, Inc. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock. North Star holds 377,863 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) for 46,400 shares.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 4.84% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials, Inc. for 384,800 shares. Stanley has invested 0.25% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS). New York-based Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0% in VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Ftb Advsrs owns 300 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Management Llc owns 58,950 shares or 3.23% of their United States portfolio. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 27,552 shares. 165,809 are held by Schwab Charles Investment. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH). Therefore 80% are positive. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $21.75. $18.50’s average target is 8.25% above currents $17.09 stock price.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased Amphastar Pharmaceuticals In (AMPH) stake by 47.68% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 19. Raymond James downgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $18 target in Tuesday, March 14 report. The stock of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) earned “Buy” rating by Zacks on Monday, August 10. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Tuesday, May 10. (NASDAQ:AMPH) was up +0.59% during the last trading session, with a day high of 17.84. They now have a Dollars 18 price target on the stock. It has underperformed by 8.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q4 2016. Its down 1.85, from 3.17 in 2016Q3.

The well-informed person William Peters who is CFO – SVP & Treasurer of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 4,297 shares of the California-based Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc worth $72,731 Dollars based on $16.9 for each one share. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp accumulated 93,823 shares. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.60 million. WallachBeth Capital upgraded the shares of VVUS in report on Thursday, November 5 to “Buy” rating. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0% stake. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH). Blackrock Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 187,464 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al stated it has 26,427 shares. Northern Corp stated it has 449,463 shares. Oxford Asset Management has 0.08% invested in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 280,943 shares. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.