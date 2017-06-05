AmTrust Financial Services Inc (AFSI) Short Interest Update

S&T Bancorporation Pa invested in 498,698 shares. Gulkowitz Abraham also sold $418,990 worth of AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI) shares. The RSI computes momentum as the ratio of higher closes to lower closes: stocks which have had more or stronger positive changes have a higher RSI than stocks which have had more or stronger negative changes. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Banced Corp now owns 19,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 57.7% in the first quarter. The stock’s market capitalization is 2.32B. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 9.6% in the first quarter. Blackrock Fund Advsr invested in 982,792 shares or 0% of the stock. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 104,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares during the last quarter.

AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI) opened at 13.52 on Monday. AmTrust Financial Services has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $28.48. If we take a long term observation, shares have been trading at a distance of -42.35% from the 200-day moving average.

04/05/2017 – AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at FBR Capital Markets.

Asset Management holds 0.01% or 22,065 shares. The short interest to Amtrust Financial Services Incorporated's float is 16.85%.

For the next year first quarter, analysts predicted EPS estimates trend of $0.76 which would leave an impact on the stock performance in coming months. Now the P/E of AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend.

On 2/11/2016 AmTrust Financial Services announced a quarterly dividend of $0.15 2.46% with an ex dividend date of 3/30/2016 which will be payable on 4/15/2016. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Amtrust Financial Services had 10 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

AFSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Trexquant Investment L P stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI). Compass Point upgraded AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI) on Friday, November 13 to “Buy” rating. Looking at this figure it suggests that the shares of AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. Analysts have a mean recommendation of 2.30 on this stock (A rating of less than 2 means buy, “hold” within the 3 range, “sell” within the 4 range, and “strong sell” within the 5 range). The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $198,720.00. Shares for $251,285 were sold by Saxon Michael J on Tuesday, December 20. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of AmTrust Financial Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The insider Ungar Stephen sold 5,000 shares worth $137,521. They now have a United States dollars 31 price target on the stock. After this sale, 535,946 common shares of AFSI are directly owned by the insider, with total stake valued at $7,245,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $450,870 in the last 90 days. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance focusing on workers’ compensation and commercial package coverage for small business, specialty risk and extended warranty coverage, and property and casualty coverage for middle market business.