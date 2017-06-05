Analyst Activity – B. Riley Reiterates Buy on Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. As per Friday, June 2, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,932,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,573,000 after buying an additional 165,373 shares during the period.

In terms of Buy, Sell or Hold recommendations, Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) has analysts’ mean recommendation of 2. “(CIEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus” was published by Markets Daily and is owned by of Markets Daily. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 3 by Bank of America. Ciena now has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.70. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, December 14. RBC Capital Markets maintained Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) rating on Friday, December 11. The rating was upgraded by Drexel Hamilton on Thursday, June 1 to “Buy”. Ciena has $3500 highest and $17 lowest target. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72. As per Wednesday, January 27, the company rating was initiated by Citigroup. The rating has been disclosed in analysts report on Friday, 2 June. FBR Capital downgraded Lululemon Athletica inc. The 1 analyst gave Hold ratings in recent rating. The stock of Lululemon Athletica inc. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $26 target. SunTrust maintained Lululemon Athletica inc. Buckingham Research upgraded Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, October 15 to “Buy” rating. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $25 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, March 16. Citigroup maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) rating on Friday, July 29. (NASDAQ:LULU) earned “Buy” rating by Topeka Capital Markets on Thursday, December 10. Blackrock Japan Ltd holds 0% or 2,306 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts’ mean recommendation for Ciena Corporation (CIEN) stands at 2.00. It has outperformed by 27.73% the S&P500.

Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN)’s trailing twelve month revenues are $2.72 Billion, whereas its price to sales ratio for the same period is 1.42.

Previously Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08.

The price/earnings ratio (P/E) is 49.71 and the forward P/E ratio stands at 13.70. It divisions include Networking Platforms; Software and Software-Related Services, and Global Services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2016 Q4. BG comes in with a P/S ratio of 0.25 that’s below 1, potentially implying that it could be cheap relative to the overall sector (6.47) and its peers (1.88). It is positive, as 34 investors sold Ciena Corporation shares while 82 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. Its up 4.55% from 83,600 shares previously. Pitcairn Co holds 0.02% or 8,245 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Gp Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 153,500 shares.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)’s shares are trading at $27.40 with incline of 0.77%. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 0.11% or 750,419 shares.

Annual earnings per share (EPS) growth noted at 5.30% in past 5 Years and Long-term annual earnings per share (EPS) growth is expected to reach 8.49% in coming 5 years. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 648,695 shares. Cap Associates Ny owns 19,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd owns 252,309 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Blackrock Invest Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).

Best time to invest in stock market is when things are on odd side, and it’s not easy how to pick stocks. Ciena has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $27.98. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CIEN shares while 82 reduced holdings. The company has its outstanding shares of 406.90 million.

Since December 14, 2016, it had 0 buys, and 62 sales for $9.86 million activity.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) ended its day at $68.96 with the rising stream of -1.18% and its total traded volume was 8.63 million shares more than the average volume. 12,547 shares were sold by SMITH GARY B, worth $300,501 on Tuesday, March 21. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The insider OBRIEN JUDITH M sold $84,569.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on June, 14. During the same period past year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. LULU’s profit will be $38.67 million for 48.48 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. Pro Inc accumulated 1,000 shares. A company with a high P/E ratio usually indicated positive future performance. Another trade for 3,112 shares valued at $74,532 was sold by OBRIEN JUDITH M.