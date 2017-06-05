Analyst group: IS claims London attack

“I can’t quite believe it’s happened”.

Most of the main political parties suspended election campaigning on Sunday, but May said this would resume on Monday.

Trudeau said Canada would stand with the U.K.in the fight against terrorism.

Meanwhile, a Canadian woman who was among the seven people killed in the London van and knife attacks has been identified by her family as Christine Archibald.

Yet while the Run, Hide, Tell strategy – known in the U.S.as Run, Hide, Fight – has been credited with saving lives in certain circumstances, some say it’s not flawless, especially when a victim’s first instinct might be to freeze on the spot.

“I shouted into the pub and said to everyone “you need to get inside”. It’s never going to work all the time”. The men sped across London Bridge in a van and rammed several pedestrians, before emerging with large hunting knives for the attack in Borough Market, a crowded nightspot.

Police mix with tourists in Westminster after an attack on London Bridge and Borough Market left seven people dead and dozens injured.

Mark Rowley, head of counterterrorism for Metropolitan Police, said eight officers firing about 50 shots killed all three attackers.

“Londoners and people across the United Kingdom have always displayed strength and resilience in the face of adversity”.

“No reason to be alarmed“, Khan said, describing a more visible presence as “one of things the police and all of us need to do to make sure we are as safe as we possibly can be”. Among the wounded were German, French and Spanish citizens, officials said.

Larry Barton, professor of public safety at the University of Central Florida and a threat assessment instructor for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, said the strategy saves lives, but people need to make decisions quickly.

“It was really scary”, he said. On the street, or in a stadium or nightclub, hiding is virtually impossible.

In her address from Downing Street, Mrs May said the UK’s counter-terrorism strategy would be reviewed, and the United Kingdom would work with other countries to prevent the internet being a “safe space” for terrorists.

There are occasions in which people can not protect themselves by running. People were screaming, “run now”.

He said May and Corbyn “will both say they are not playing politics with this, but they both are”.

“He said: “(We were) running out towards Southwark Road; surrounded by blood, shoes, wallets and other items dropped by the fleeing.

A member of the public received non-critical gunshot wounds during the incident.

Greater Manchester Police said they had now arrested an 18th person, a 20-year-old man, in relation to the Manchester bombing. In addition, people tend to greet horrific situations with initial disbelief, delaying their response.

At least 48 people were injured in the attack, the third to hit Britain in less than three months and occurring days ahead of a snap parliamentary election on Thursday. “His face was just like something was so wrong, and I just started running as fast as I could”. The three men believed to have carried out the attacks were killed by police.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “My heart is with the people of London, the victims of this string of terrorist attacks, and their families”.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday criticised London Mayor Sadiq Khan for asking the British public to remain calm after the weekend terrorist attack.

Four police officers were hurt, the BBC reported.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck SchumerCharles SchumerSchumer hits Trump over budget cuts following London attack Schumer: Trump tells Earth to “drop dead” How Trump can score a big league bipartisan win on infrastructure MORE (D-N.Y.) on Sunday slammed President Trump over his budget cuts to anti-terrorism programs in the wake of Saturday’s deadly attack in London.