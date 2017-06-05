Analyst group: ISIS claims London attack

The trio of attackers were shot dead by the police at the scene.

A Canadian woman killed in the terror attack that left seven people dead in London was remembered Sunday as someone who had a big heart and respected everyone.

“Although he is seriously unwell, he was able to recount how he faced the attackers armed only with his baton, outside London Bridge station”, Chief Constable Paul Crowther said. Some suffered life-threatening injuries.

The three attackers in yesterday’s attack have not been identified.

One witness at Borough Market, a nightlife destination near the bridge, told Britain’s Press Association she was in a restaurant when the attackers men entered, then “stabbed someone in the face and someone in the stomach”.

The three attackers Saturday were wearing what appeared to be suicide belts, but the belts turned out to be fake.

Grande, who headlined a benefit concert in Manchester on Sunday, alongside stars including Pharrell Williams and Justin Bieber, tweeted that she was “Praying for London“.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, said the terrorists who carried out the London attack “worship death” and “murder indiscriminately”, but that “they will not frighten us, they will not terrorize us, they will only harden our resolve to defeat them”. Some 12 people have been detained after police raids in Barking on Sunday (4 June).

The London Ambulance Service said at least 48 people were taken to five hospitals and others were treated at the scene. They want to sow fear and division. “It is an ideology that claims our Western values and freedom, democracy and human rights are incompatible with the religion of Islam”.

The US president’s outspoken comments stood in stark contrast to the messages of support and sympathy from leading figures from Britain and around the world – although he had earlier tweeted: “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U”. Britain just recently lowered its official terror threat from “critical”.

“We don’t believe there are additional elements” at large, said Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

May called on worldwide communications companies to do more to block cyberspace to extremist groups who use it for recruitment and for encrypted information about plots.

May characterizes the attack as the work of Islamic extremists.

Thursday’s United Kingdom general election will also forge ahead as planned, May said, though most major parties temporarily suspended campaigning in the wake of Saturday’s mayhem. It is unclear how the unprecedented violence in the run-up to the election will impact voter sentiment.

He also mocked London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who was elected previous year and is the first Muslim to lead a major Western capital.

Conservative politician Penny Mordaunt tweeted the transcript of Khan’s interview and said: “I’m standing with resilient London and him”. French and Spanish citizens were among the wounded.

Former Met Police counter-terrorism officer David Videcette warned there will be more terrorist attacks on innocent civilians hours after last night’s horror incident.

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people”, Trump said Sunday.

The assailants ran people over on London Bridge before lunging seemingly at random at the crowds gathered around Borough Market, which is full of restaurants and bars. A vigil will be held near London Bridge on Monday evening.

Armed British police officers walk within a cordoned off area after the attack.

“It was a rampage, ‘ he said, adding that he heard a shout of: ‘This is for Allah“. He opened the door only to see three bodies on the ground. “People running everywhere, police shouting to run away”.

“It was really scary”, he said. “They were stabbing her”, witness Gerard Vowls said. I thought if I throw bottles or chairs they can come after me.

The white van careened off the road before striking several people on the busy bridge around 10 p.m. local time.