Analyst Group: Islamic State Claims London Attack

In March, in a attack similar to Saturday’s, five people died after a man drove into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in central London and stabbed a policeman.

Here’s what we know about the incident on Sunday night.

Grande and other acts were due to give a benefit concert at Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket ground on Sunday evening to raise funds for victims of the concert bombing and their families.

May said that Britain was facing a new threat from copycat attacks, and “it is time to say ‘enough is enough.'”‘ She called for global agreements to curb online extremism, said longer jail sentences might be needed for terrorism offences and argued that there is “far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”.

In a statement, her family said they were grieving the loss of their “beautiful, loving daughter and sister”.

“She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death”.

People from around the world were caught up as hundreds cowered in pubs and restaurants, barricading themselves inside as the attackers stalked the streets.

Police acknowledged Sunday that a bystander had been wounded in the gunfire directed at the attackers.

The brutal terrorist rampage left 48 civilians wounded. Three men slammed a van into pedestrians on the bridge and then attacked civilians at bars in the market area, stabbing people indiscriminately.

A rest centre was also set up at London South Bank University where volunteers from the British Red Cross helped those affected, Southwark Council said.

He said he then saw a woman and man being stabbed.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May speaks outside 10 Downing Street after an attack on London Bridge and Borough Market left 7 people dead and dozens injured in London, Britain, June 4, 2017.

Officers also searched two homes in Newham, although no arrests were made.

The three attackers Saturday were wearing what appeared to be suicide belts, but the belts turned out to be fake.

The attacks have been heavily condemned by Muslims.

The head of the SITE intelligence group says the terror group claimed its fighters carried out the attack.

“It is time to say, ‘Enough is enough, ‘” Ms.

Regarding the leader’s plug for his contested travel ban – which has been blocked by the courts – Cecillia Wang, deputy legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, tweeted “We need to be outraged when the president exploits a bad violent crime to push his discriminatory and illegal policy”.

“Firstly as a parent and human being my heart goes out to the victims, I can not imagine their pain and anguish”. She told Melbourne newspaper The Age: “He is actually a martial artist and I wouldn’t be surprised if he would have stood up and been counted because he’s just that type of person”.

A vigil will be held in the capital on Monday.

London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, described the attacks as deliberate, cowardly and barbaric.

The British and global communities expressed strong condemnation of the terrorist incidents in London.

The vigil will include a minute’s silence at 6.20pm, following a minute’s silence held across the country at 11am on Monday.