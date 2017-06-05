Analysts Estimates And Ratings CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL)

(NYSE:CBL) VP Kathryn A. Reinsmidt purchased 2,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. In this case, shares are down -44.62% from $14.3, the 52-week high touched on August 31, 2016, but are collecting gains at -17.84% for the past 12 months. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Ltd. held its stake in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties closed the previous trading session at 7.71 down -0.21 -2.65% with 3,781,668 shares trading hands. The stock’s market capitalization is 1.32B, it has a 52-week low of 7.14 and a 52-week high of 14.30. The share price has moved backward from its 20 days moving average, trading at a distance of -3.12% and stays -9.66% away from its 50 days moving average.

On 5/17/2017 Jeffery V Curry, Insider, bought 2,400 with an average share price of $7.37 per share and the total transaction amounting to $17,688.00. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the first quarter valued at $131,000. The firm had revenue of $238.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.76 million.

While having a peek at profitability ratios Cbl & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) has trailing twelve month gross margin at 72.5%, its trailing twelve month operating margin stands at 27% whereas its trailing twelve month net profit margin spots at 12.2%. (NYSE:CBL)’s latest quote $7.92 $0.65 2.99% will find technical support in $7.69 a share and a breakdown below this region would be a significantly bearish signal for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. traders.

05/04/2017 – CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. was downgraded to "long-term buy" by analysts at Hilliard Lyons.

Let’s have a look at some of the important valuation ratios of the CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CBL & Associates Properties Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 12 said it’s a HOLD, 1 reported it as Underperform and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell.

Media coverage about CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) has trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. TheStreet raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

01/30/2017 – CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. was upgraded to ” by analysts at Citigroup. CBL stock has dropped 25 percent in the past year, raising the effective yield on the current dividend rate to 13.7 percent at Friday’s closing price.

08/29/2016 – CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. was upgraded to “buy” by analysts at Jefferies. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 10.9% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 686,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 292,677 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. KeyBanc Capital Mkts had a markedly different take on 22/03/2017, proposing that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.is now considered Sector Weight versus prior Overweight rating. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties.