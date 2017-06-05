Analysts Set Canadian National Railway (CNI) PT at $79.83

More notable recent Canadian National Railway (USA) (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Why The Drop in Canadian National Railway Company Stock is the ideal …” on April 26, 2017, also Fool.ca with their article: “Canadian National Railway Company: Why the Strike Notice Is Nothing to Worry About” published on May 29, 2017, Fool.ca published: “Is Canadian National Railway Company Back on Track?” on March 14, 2017. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,113.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 8.14 % or $0.07 from last year’s $0.86 per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNR shares.

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. The current market cap of Canadian National Railway Company exhibits the basic determinant of asset allocation and risk-return parameters for its stocks. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway now has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.06.

03/14/2017 – Wells Fargo began new coverage on Canadian National Railway Company giving the company a ” rating.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 151.9% in the first quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tetrem Capital Management Ltd sold 343,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. Canadian National Railway Company’s ROA is rolling at 10.10%, following the ROI of 15.60%. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 278,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,240,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. After posting $0.88 EPS for the previous quarter, Canadian National Railway (USA)’s analysts now forecast 5.68 % EPS growth. 577982 shares were traded on Canadian National Railway Company’s last session. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway (USA) (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Should Canadian National Railway Company or Suncor Energy Inc”. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average of $71.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3059 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway has a payout ratio of 43.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.