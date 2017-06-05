More than 20 Indian-American students in 40 spellers competed in the final day of this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee, reaffirming a phenomenal trend for almost a decade. After failing to break into the top 50 last year she came back this year with a vengeance and a fool-proof strategy.

She is taking home a $40,000 grand prize and plenty of bragging rights.

“I was thinking I knew it and I knew that I was going to win”, Ananya Vinay, 12, said today on “Good Morning America” when asked what was going through her mind as she faced off in the final against just one other competitor. “Weekends, she’ll do it, vacations, she’ll be like I studied spelling my entire vacation it was so much fun”, said Soraya Abedi, friend. She then survived a brutal victory bum rush on the part of her father to the stage, and gave an interview in which she demonstrates a clear commitment to giving zero fucks about the pressure. “I think she learned from that and she consciously worked on it, how you shouldn’t panic, just focus on the word”. “She definitely has a procedure, a method she uses, she even used it at the district test- all those things”, said Ken Engel, Spelling Team Advisor.

As a sixth-grader, she could have come back for two more years, had she fallen short.

Still holding the trophy, the Golden State Warriors fan wished her team good luck in the ongoing National Basketball Association finals. Rohan’s close call was even more heartbreaking. Like most of her predecessors, she honed her craft in highly competitive national bees that are limited to Indian-Americans, the North South Foundation and the South Asian Spelling Bee, although she did not win either.

Vinay is the 13th consecutive Indian-American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and the 18th of the past 22 winners with Indian heritage. Her mother, Lekshmi Nair, competed from 1988-1990. “20 championship rounds is enough, you’re both winners!” It was a few rounds later that he stumbled on the word “struldbrug” and placed fourth in the competition. “Shourav is one of the greatest spellers of all time and he’s probably the best speller that never won”.