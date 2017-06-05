Andy Murray battles past Juan Martin Del Potro

– Andy Murray after silencing the imposing Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets.

The world number one Murray triumphed 7-6 (10/8), 7-5, 6-0 for his seventh win in 10 meetings with Del Potro, whose challenge fizzled out after squandering four set points in the 87-minute opener.

It looked a nightmare draw against a player falsely low in the rankings as he continues to work his way back up after wrist problems that nearly ended his career. Murray jogged to his seat at the changeover, del Potro stood at the net, bent at the waist, his head resting on the netcord.

Murray, last year’s runner-up at Roland Garros and a three-time Grand Slam title victor, is into the fourth round for the eighth time in 10 appearances in Paris.

“It was a very good first set and I was a bit hesitant, but after that I relaxed”, Wawrinka said.

“To play him this early on in a slam is obviously not easy“, mused Murray in his post-match press conference. (When) you play someone that good, maybe you’re a little bit more switched on. Maybe I didn’t start the best, but I made some changes in the match tactically. Even if I won the first set 6-0, I knew the second one was going to be tougher. Nadal said he did not want gifts on his 31st birthday, just good health for himself, his family and friends. That’s been the case so far’. Indian fans can look forward to Purav Raja and Divij Sharan’s men’s doubles third round match.

It was a productive day for Cilic, who marched into round four and also helped to fix the net on Court Suzanne Lenglen before the rain came. “I started playing much quicker”.

From then on there only looked to be one victor as Murray powered clear, raising his level as Del Potro struggled to keep up. When he properly unloads, gasps from the crowd are sure to follow, and it put the Argentinian in control of the first set. Khachanov converted 1 of 6 break points on Isner’s serve, but that was enough. When Murray cajoled an error out of him to take the tiebreak 10-8, his opponent stood and then slumped over the net post for almost a minute, motionless.

Del Potros first set point came in the eighth game, up a break at 5-3, but he missed a return off Murrays 80 miles per hour (129 kph) second serve.

Zeballos received a thumbs up from Thiem after one superb lob midway through the third set, but the unseeded Argentine was never really in contention and lost in 1 hour, 40 minutes. I couldnt believe I lost that set.. “Whoever won that first set would have the momemtum as it would have been very hard to come back in these heavy, slow conditions”, said Murray.

France have three women in the last 16 for the first time in 23 years.

While Murray has won three Grand Slam titles, it’s the unseeded Khachanov’s first appearance at Roland Garros and only his third at a major. “He had some opportunities to close it out”. I felt that I was pushing her back, and also I was rolling the ball pretty well.

Halep romped through the first set of the third round match in 30 minutes, with an ankle injury she sustained in mid-May giving her no more than a single twinge.

Del Potro came into the match nursing a groin injury, and was a doubt for the tournament because of shoulder and back problems, but he credited Murray for turning the match around.

“My service was not hurting him as much any more later into the match”. “He has all the shots, but also is great mentally”.

“I have asked not to play at 11:00”.