Andy Murray wary of Karen Khachanov test

Russian Karen Khachanov defeated Greensboro native John Isner 7-6 (1), 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3) today in the third round of the French Open.

Juan Martin del Potro’s rasping forehand had spectators gasping and prompted Andy Murray to comment on the Argentinian’s “manly grunt”, while Caroline Wozniacki discussed Liverpool’s transfer plans and Marin Cilic played handyman before the rain came at Roland Garros on Saturday.

CORRECTS PLAYERS – Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina serves the ball to Poland’s Magda Linette during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Sunday, June 4, 2017 in Paris.

The third-round match between a pair of past major champions was much tighter than the straight-set scoreline might indicate.

The second-seeded Pliskova hit 34 winners as she raced to a 7-5, 6-1 victory in 70 minutes. The following year, Halep reached the final. The last woman representing France to win the country’s Grand Slam tournament was Mary Pierce in 2000.

“But it gives you a lot better chance of turning your form around and winning matches just by playing smart because, even when I’m not playing well, I can still win matches against top players”. Andy remained focused and he broke again in game 11 to take another lead and this time he was efficient on own serve, sealing the set with a good hold in game 12 for a huge 7-6 7-5 advantage. Spectators repeatedly gasped in unison at some of the 29th-seeded del Potros massive forehands, usually accompanied by a loud exhale.

Fernando Verdasco of Spain defeated 22nd-seeded Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 and will face the victor of the match between eighth-seeded Kei Nishikori of Japan and Hyeon Chung of South Korea.

Nadal is favourite for a 10th French Open, and Djokovic is viewed as the man most likely to halt him.

In the women’s competition, Alize Cornet of France reached the last 16 for just the second time with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Polish ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska, who lost all her seven service games. This was his first French Open since 2012 because of a series of operations on his left wrist.

When asked why he kept putting his finger to his lips, Murray said: “I don’t know why I was doing it”.

Halep, 25, will face Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro for a place in the quarter-finals.

Garcia, who is seeded 28th, won 6-4, 4-6, 9-7. I was starting to get a better read on the returns, and I wanted to come out and make it really tough for him beginning of that second set-because he had had opportunities to close it out. Garcia fell out with her teammates after severing her successful doubles relationship with Kiki Mladenovic, before pulling out of Fed Cup duty in April.

The fourth-seeded Spaniard secured victory on his third match point when he pushed Bautista Agut to the back of the court with a big forehand that his countryman could only pat back into the net at full stretch.

With the year’s second Grand Slam in progress, another one exactly one month away, and a third to begin in less than three months, Murray is raising his level to the tune an impressive first week at the French Open. I felt I was playing well.

Andy Murray has admitted that he is wary of falling victim to an upset when he takes on Karen Khachanov in the fourth round of the French Open. The Frenchmen meet for the 14th time with Monfils 7-6 up.