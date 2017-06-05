President Donald Trump’s top adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, on the firing line for his reported attempt to set up a “back-channel” with Russian Federation, has received support from USA ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley who was once a bitter critic of Donald Trump. Trump himself has also reportedly offered up his personal cell phone number to world leaders.

However, Trump has privately and publicly pinned much of the blame for his administration’s woes on the communications effort.

David Sanger, National security correspondent, The New York Times; author, “Confront and Conceal: Obama’s Secret Wars and Surprising Use of American Power”. After all, while most members of Trump’s fractious inner circle harbor professional grievances with their colleagues, few have history quite like Kushner and Lewandowski.

Earlier in May, Kushner’s Lawyer Jamie Gorelick said that the White House senior adviser would be willing to talk to federal investigators as well as Congress about his contacts with Russian officials and his role in Trump’s election campaign.

Mike Morell, the former acting director of the Central Intelligence Agency, says he has little confidence in the chain of sources cited in news reports alleging that top White House adviser Jared Kushner discussed setting up a secret back channel with the Russian government during a meeting in December.

The White House says President Donald Trump will welcome the president of Romania to the White House next week. The term refers to unofficial meetings and discussions.

Spicer’s evasion comes as the White House is said to be considering revamping its communications strategy, possibly by having cabinet secretaries hold more on-camera briefings while Spicer does less.

Trump wants to respond more aggressively to allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and questions about investigations of possible ties between Trump’s campaign and Moscow. This exit is believed to be a part of broader staff changes as President Trump tries to limit political damage from investigations into the role of Russian Federation in his presidential campaign.

Fresh off Trump’s first official trip overseas, his administration is looking for ways to respond more aggressively to allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and revelations of possible ties between Trump’s campaign and Moscow.

Spicer was questioned on May 30 as to where if Trump had previous knowledge concerning multiple efforts by Kushner during December 2016 to establish a back channel for the exclusive objective of communicating with Moscow.

Flynn was sacked in February, officials saying he misled Vice President Mike Pence about whether he and the ambassador had discussed US sanctions against Russian Federation in a phone call. “For me, this isn’t about promoting my viewpoints”, she added.

In December – after the election but before Trump assumed office – Kushner met separately with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to Washington, and Sergey Gorkov, the head of the government-owned Vnesheconombank, which has been subject to US sanctions because of its role in Russia’s occupation of a part of Ukraine.