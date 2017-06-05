Annaly Capital Management Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NLY)

Its down 0.46, from 1.33 in 2016Q3. The ratio has worsened, as 199 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 229 sold and reduced equity positions in Annaly Capital Management Inc. It is negative, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 176 reduced holdings. The institutional investors in our partner’s database reported: 513.53 million shares, down from 537.32 million shares in 2016Q3. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. 23,900 are held by Benchmark Cap. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 1.60 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Investors measure stock performance on the basis of a company’s earnings power. Texas Yale Corporation owns 108,362 shares. The Illinois-based West Family Investments Inc. has invested 2.39% in the stock. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora invested in 0.01% or 2,465 shares. Synovus Fin accumulated 0% or 2,000 shares. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. (NYSE:NLY) gained 0.42% with the closing price of $12.03. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp reported 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Garrison Bradford And Inc invested in 0.1% or 10,500 shares. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 57,808 shares. The stock of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. In this case, shares are down -85.56% from $0.54, the 52-week high touched on Jun. 01, 2016, but are collecting gains at -85.35% for the past 12 months. In this case, shares are -5.77% lower from $7.01, the worst price in 52 weeks suffered on May. The 1 year EPS growth rate is 35.50%. The most lofty price projection sees the stock reaching $11.5 within the year, while the most conservative has a $9 target on the name.

The 52-week high event is an important milestone for every stock because it shows very positive momentum and is time when buyers come in. “Ultimately, through all this investigation into the company’s performance the analyst decides if their stock is a “buy”, sell” or hold”. The stock exchanged hands 8.78 Million shares versus average trading capacity of 7.91 Million shares, yielding a market cap of $12.23 Billion.

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) remained flat at $12.03 on Friday. It has underperformed by 9.97% the S&P500.

12/20/2016 – Annaly Capital Management Inc was downgraded to “market perform” by analysts at FBR Capital Markets. As earning per share serves as an indicator for company’s profitability, analyst have given their estimate trends for the next year with quarterly estimate of $1. Analyst forecasts, earnings estimates and price target projections are issued to help their clients make money through stock investments.

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Therefore 11% are positive. However, the company’s most recent quarter decrease of -47.6% looks unattractive. The company was downgraded on Friday, January 15 by Wells Fargo. (NLY) is expected to post revenue of $594.16 Million in the current quarter, according to consensus of 4 analysts. On Monday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Compass Point downgraded the shares of NLY in report on Wednesday, June 15 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 13 by Compass Point. (NYSE:NLY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 12 by Nomura. SunTrust upgraded Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) on Thursday, September 24 to “Buy” rating.

08/14/2015 – Annaly Capital Management Inc had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Bank of America downgraded the shares of NLY in report on Thursday, December 15 to “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, April 21.

WARNING: “Acrospire Investment Management LLC Has $151,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Reports 1st Quarter 2017 Results” on May 03, 2017. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Strategic Invest Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has a market cap of $67.67 billion and over the last 12 months, CL has gone stronger by 7.71%. CL trades with a P/S ratio of 4.45. The Putnam Investments Llc holds 1.68M shares with $16.78 million value, down from 2.29 million last quarter.