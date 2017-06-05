Another Attack in London

May said she supports the “shoot to kill” policy used by London police in responding to terror attacks, adding that police saved “countless lives” by killing the three attackers within eight minutes on Saturday night.

In a sign of how much her campaign has soured just five days before voting begins, May’s personal rating turned negative for the first time in one of ComRes’s polls since she won the top job in the turmoil following the June 23 Brexit referendum. “I am humbled by the bravery of an officer who will rush towards a potential suicide bomber thinking only of protecting others”.

Police say a vehicle reportedly ran down pedestrians on London Bridge, and there were resports of stabbings nearby.

Le Drian said that in addition seven French nationals were taken to hospital, four of whom were in a critical condition, while another French national was unaccounted for.

The police boss promised to personally find out who the officers are and thank them on behalf of Daniel’s mum.

He was stabbed in the face, head and leg and taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. The claim was issued in Arabic and translated to “a detachment of Islamic State fighters conducted the London attacks yesterday”.

“Perpetrators are inspired to attack not only on the basis of carefully constructed plots … and not even as lone attackers radicalised online, but by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack”.

In a statement outside Downing Street, she called for a drive to “stamp out” tolerance of extremist ideology and for an end to “separated, segregated communities”. “K., we will be there”, Trump wrote.

Donald Trump lashed out Sunday at London’s mayor Sadiq Khan, accusing him of downplaying the threat of terrorism a day after knife-wielding men mowed down and stabbed revelers in the British capital.

The 23-year-old had briefly stepped outside the bar he was drinking in with a friend and his girlfriend near London Bridge at around 10pm. Forensic investigators could be seen working on the bridge, where buses and taxis stood abandoned.

The incident is not the first time Mr Trump’s family have clashed with London’s mayor over twitter.

Tensions between London and Washing ton are already heightened after allegations that USA intelligence officials leaked sensitive information related to the Manchester attack to United States media.

Mr Trump’s tweet appeared to refer to comments by Mr Khan in a TV interview in which he said that, while people would see an increased police presence, including armed and uniformed officers, there was “no reason to be alarmed”. One of the things the police, all of us, need to do is make sure we’re as safe as we possibly can be. “There is no reason to be alarmed by this”.

British counterterrorism investigators searched two homes Monday and detained “a number” of people in the investigation into a van and knife attack in the heart of London that left seven people dead.