Another major trophy in Zidane’s young coaching career

The Spanish publication reported before the final the Madrid players demanded an individual payout of €1.5 million if they managed win both La Liga and the Champions League, which the club accepted.

Cristiano Ronaldo rejoices in Real Madrid’s historic Champions League triumph at the end of another strong season.

– The highest previous average was in the 2012-13 season when 368 goals were scored in 125 games at an average of 2.94 goals per game.

“In the first half we played beautifully but they pushed the accelerator in the second half and we could not resist”, Allegri, whose side had been bidding to become the eighth club to land the “treble” having won Serie A and the Copa Italia this year, told reporters.

Juventus’ defeat was the seventh time they had lost in the final – a competition record.

– Real Madrid became the first team to successfully defend the title since AC Milan in 1990.

“Now we have to enjoy all of this”, he said.

However, the victory – putting four past a team who only conceded three in before that game in entire tournament – made history in another way.

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon said he was hugely disappointed after his side crumbled in the second half to lose 4-1 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Mario Mandzukic equalised for the Italian side with a spectacular overhead kick after Ronaldo had put Madrid ahead but the complexion of the game changed after the interval.

A bomb scare triggered panic among Juventus fans assembled to watch the Champions League final in Turin on Saturday, leaving some 200 supporters injured, according to local police.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos raises the trophy after the Champions League final soccer match between Juventus and Real Madrid at the Millennium stadium in Cardiff, Wales Saturday June 3, 2017.

Madrid’s attacking brilliance proved just too hard for Juventus to contain as Zinedine Zidane won his second Champions League title in 18 months as manager.

But goals from Casemiro, Ronaldo’s second and substitute Marco Asensio rewarded an outstanding second-half effort from Real.

Dan Thomas, Alejandro Moreno and Craig Burley break down how Real got the best of Juve in the Champions League final.