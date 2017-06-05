‘Answer the question’: Bernie Sanders clashes with Trump budget chief during hearing

White House Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said, “We thought that the assumption that the tax reform would be deficit neutral was the most reasonable”, on May 23. A Quinnipiac national survey in March, while House Republicans were trying to replace Obamacare, showed that the public opposed cuts in the federal Medicaid program by a margin of 74 percent to 22 percent.

SACRAMENTO-State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson on Tuesday urged Congress to reject President Trump’s federal education budget proposal, which includes deep cuts to teacher training, after school programs, mental health services, advanced coursework, and many other important programs.

“Those findings, combined with the proposed $600-plus billion in additional reduced Medicaid spending included in Trump’s budget, represent “‘draconian” cuts to the nation’s social safety net are an “assault’ on veterans and their families”, the senator said. Since health care costs have outpaced the Consumer Price Index by a wide margin every year, this amounts to decreeing an annual cutback in the level of Medicaid coverage.

She cited a comment he reportedly made about a person “who sits home, drinks sugary drinks, doesn’t exercise, eats poorly and gets diabetes”.

The budget proposal purports to balance by 2027 and … it achieves that balance by assuming $3.6 trillion of spending cuts, and more than $2 trillion of feedback from economic growth.

However, one of the most respected economic minds of modern times begs to differ. “We need people to go to work”, he said.

“It appears to be the most egregious accounting error in a presidential budget in the almost 40 years I have been tracking them”, Summers claimed. About two-thirds of the 42 million people who get SNAP benefits are elderly, disabled or children. The administration’s budget for it would be zero in the next fiscal year. He added that the cuts “Would increase illness, death, risks to Americans, and health care costs”.

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney didn’t deny the math, saying it was done “on objective”, during a press briefing Tuesday. “Yes, you have to have compassion for folks who are receiving the federal funds, but also you have to have compassion for the folks who are paying it”.

“Specifically, I am encouraged to see President Trump’s inclusion of $2.6 billion for Customs and Border Protection”, Biggs said in a statement released by his office.

But not even the American corporate media could sell such a political slogan.

-Young Workers: By not addressing Social Security or Medicare benefits for retirees, Trump’s budget increases the likelihood that young workers will eventually face either significant benefit cuts or big tax increases. There is little appetite among Republicans for a genuine effort to balance the budget – Republican legislators are instead pressing to rewrite the tax code and forge a spending deal with Democrats that would permit higher military spending and restore Mr Trump proposals to cut domestic agencies and foreign aid.

Whatever its immediate fate, however, the Trump budget serves a definite political goal.

Mulvaney repeatedly said that Social Security isn’t cut in the budget, even though Social Security disability benefits are slashed in the plan. If the budget is that bad, what was the point of submitting it in the first place?

For instance, his proposed budget is a pretty dramatic course change. He continued: “Democrats and Republicans will tell President Trump and his minions to stay at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue”. Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro called the budget “cruel”, “heartless”, “evil” and “inhumane”.

Cuts come across the board, including further cuts to agriculture.

. For example, the administration wants to strengthen work requirements for able-bodied people using federal welfare programs.

Since presidential budget proposals tend to be dead on arrival when they’re sent to Capitol Hill, Trump’s spending plan is as much a wish list as anything else – a detailed reflection of the Republican Party’s ideological opposition to any and all government spending.