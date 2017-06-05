Answering the London Bridge attack

It was not the first time Trump has been accused of using a terror attack to make a political point, and with Londoners still in shock yesterday, the president’s tweets drew angry responses on both sides of the Atlantic. Seven people from France were injured, four critically, and one is still missing. In March, in an attack similar to Saturday’s, a man killed five people after driving into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in central London. May said the assailants’ aim had been to sow panic.

His tweet saying “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!” angered many in the United Kingdom, who pointed out Mr Khan had been referring to increased police numbers on the streets”.

Elsewhere armed police and forensic officers were seen scouring the scene at London Bridge and Borough Market, where three terrorists left a trail of death and destruction when they went on a van and knife rampage.

Britain was already on high alert following the attack on a concert by USA pop star Ariana Grande in Manchester, northwest England, in which seven children were among the dead.

Mr Khan’s team said he had “more important things to do than respond to Mr Trump”, who had “deliberately” taken his remarks “out of context”.

Grande, who headlined a benefit concert in Manchester last night alongside stars including Pharrell Williams and Justin Bieber, tweeted that she was “Praying for London“. Ultimately, they want us to turn on each other.

“We believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face as terrorism breeds terrorism”, Prime Minister Theresa May said in a televised statement on Sunday in front of her Downing Street office, where flags flew at half-mast.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attack to hit Britain and Europe.

US President Donald Trump offered his help, tweeting “WE ARE WITH YOU”.

“The people and the Government of Pakistan strongly condemn the terrorist attack and sympathise with the people and the government of the United Kingdom”, he said.

Moments after the video was taken, all three suspects were shot dead by police – just eight minutes after the first emergency call was received.

The three men were wearing suicide bomb vests that were later confirmed to be fakes.

Several people said they were ordered by police to stay inside pubs and restaurants as the terror raged outside.