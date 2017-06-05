Atletico appealed against the ban on signing players but it was upheld on Thursday, meaning the club can not make any signings until the January 2018 transfer window and would therefore be unable to replace the France worldwide should he leave.

Manchester United’s hopes of signing Antoine Griezmann suffered a blow on Thursday morning as it was announced that Atletico Madrid’s appeal against a transfer ban was rejected.

Both LaLiga clubs were handed the same punishment by Federation Internationale de Football Association in January 2016 over irregularities in the signing of worldwide minors, but Real’s suspension was later reduced to one window by the CAS.

However, after Atletico’s transfer ban was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Thursday, there are doubts that a deal will be done. The team sits on a one-year transfer ban, preventing them from bringing in any new talent for the next season.

“It’s a hard time for the club”.

Griezmann has been heavily linked to Manchester United for quite a long time but the move has quickly stalled. With my advisor Eric Olhats we have made a decision to stay. “So it would be a dirty move for me to leave now”.

And according to AS Spain’s Javier Matallanas, the Frenchman will sign a contract with Atletico that was offered to him a few weeks ago amid uncertainty surrounding his future.

Speaking of Lacazette’s collapsed move to Atletico, Griezmann told Telefoot: ‘It was a shame for him.

The France worldwide enjoyed yet another impressive season with Atletico as he netted 26 goals and weighed in with a total of 12 assists in 53 games across all competitions.

