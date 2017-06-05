Antoine Griezmann confirms he is staying at Atletico Madrid

Now that Atletico can not register new players again until Jan 1, it is anticipated they would offer Griezmann a new contract.

Atletico Madrid star Griezmann has been heavily linked with move to the Premier League this campaign, with Manchester United keen on his signature.

Atletico can not register new players until January 2018 after the Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed last week that the club’s transfer ban has been upheld.

Yet United officials were fully aware that Griezmann would not make a move this summer if Atletico were unsuccessful in their bid to lift the transfer embargo imposed on them by Federation Internationale de Football Association after they broke rules over signing of junior players.

Atletico, together with city rivals Real Madrid, were in July 2016 banned from registering players for two transfer windows and also fined.

In an interview with Sunday morning programme Telefoot, Griezmann said: “The CAS sanction has come in. We talked to the leaders and we will be back for next season”, said Griezmann, who explained he had discussed his decision with his advisors.

Manchester United will now be forced to look elsewhere, with links to Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata picking up steam.

Griezmann impressed again last season, scoring 16 goals and contributing eights assists in 36 La Liga appearances as Atletico finished third.

“They need to spend in a forward position because if Harry Kane gets injured, they’re going to struggle”, Wilkins told Sky Sports. “I think it’ll be ebb and flow during the summer, there’ll be lots of rumours”, Giggs told United Kingdom broadcaster Sky Sports.