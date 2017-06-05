Antoine Griezmann I’m staying at Atletico, striker insists

The French forward looked certain to move to Old Trafford this summer, but opted to remain with the Spanish club after their transfer ban was upheld, thus denying them the chance to sign a replacement.

Rumors involving Griezmann had always been pending the CAS decision, although many expected the club to see a favorable ruling since Real Madrid was let off easy in the winter.

“It’s a hard time for the club”, Griezmann told French television. This put in the spanner in the works for Atletico who had lined up a move for Lyon striker and Griezmann’s France team mate Alexandre Lacazette.

The France global enjoyed yet another impressive season with Atletico as he netted 26 goals and weighed in with a total of 12 assists in 53 games across all competitions.

But the Welshman is convinced that his former club will not give up the chase and might make contact with Atletico Madrid. With my advisor Eric Olhats we have chose to stay. It would be a dirty move to leave now.

“The questions about my future have been a bit annoying“. He was top scorer for France in Euro 2016 following which he scored 16 league goals for Atletico last season.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague said United are now keen to work out a deal to take 24-year-old Spanish worldwide Morata to Old Trafford. There have been rumblings of a swap deal for Morata involving David De Gea, with cash likely needed from Madrid to even the pot.

“How do you know that?”

“I have said all season I have said that I felt good and I wanted to stay”.

Morata has struggled for playing time this season following a two-year loan spell at Juventus.