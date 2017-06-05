Antoine Griezmann: ‘It would be dirty to leave Atletico Madrid now’

Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Thursday June 1, 2017, harming Manchester United’s hopes of signing Antoine Griezmann.

“It’s a hard time for the club”, Griezmann said in an interview. “We have spoken with the board and we are going to go again for next season”, added Griezmann, who is now with the France squad for next Friday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier away to Sweden.

That leaves them unable to sign new players until the January window, ending the club’s bid to bring in Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, who was seen as a likely replacement for Griezmann. “Atletico can not recruit. With my sporting advisor, Eric Olhats, we made a decision to stay”, the striker said.

The punishment comes after Federation Internationale de Football Association found Atletico had breached transfer regulations by signing a handful of youth players, breaking rules regarding child trafficking. It would be a dirty move to leave now.

Now that Atletico can not register new players again until Jan 1, it is anticipated they would offer Griezmann a new contract.

Atletico immediately described the CAS ruling as unfair and said it would cause “irreparable damage” to the club.

However, in the light of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s serious knee injury towards the end of the season, their transfer priorities have changed going into the summer.

Manchester United will now be forced to look elsewhere, with links to Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata picking up steam. He was top scorer for France in Euro 2016 following which he scored 16 league goals for Atletico last season.

