APEC ministers advocate free and fair trade

Members of the TPP trade deal, which does not include China, agreed on the sidelines of the meeting to pursue it despite Trump’s decision to abandon the agreement in favour of bilateral arrangements with Asian countries.

As for the role the United States plays in the new version of this agreement, Secretary of Commerce, Tourism and Investment of Australia Steven Ciobo, said TPP members will “leave the door open” should the country become interested again in the future.

When asked about the disagreements over the language, Lighthizer said that United States steps to create free and fair trade were being confused with protectionism.

“It’s not only us, it’s everybody on this forum wants to get clarity on what the USA thinks about its trade policy”, he said Saturday in an interview at the meeting of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ministers in Hanoi.

With voices rising, negotiators tried to reach agreement until 1am yesterday before giving up and compromising on the two separate statements, officials with knowledge of the discussions said. “I am quite optimistic”.

“We think the agreement is well balanced”, said McClay.

The bid to revive the TPP, which would have covered 40% of the global economy, was led by trade ministers from Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

The meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, was the biggest trade gathering since the election of USA president Donald Trump upended the old order.

Economic modelling has shown the TPP would boost Australian exports by $39 billion, or 4.9 per cent, and Australian national income by $20 billion, or 0.6 per cent of GDP, in 2030. Asked if the US was the country opposing a strong statement against protectionism, he replied: “You can guess”. “In the event it’s TPP minus one, in our view it can not be the one that was agreed in Auckland in February 2016”, he said.

Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko, center, Vietnamese Trade Minister Tran Tuan Anh, bottom left, Peruvian Trade Minister Eduardo Ferreyros, bottom right, Singaporean Trade Minister Lim Hng Kiang, top left, and unidentified Taiwanese trade representative attend a press conference a press conference after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) trade ministerial meeting in Hanoi, Sunday, .

Trade ministers from the 16 countries negotiating RCEP met in Hanoi on Monday. The U.S. made up about 60%.

Still, Mr McClay saw progress at the Hanoi meeting.

McClay said it is possible to realize the “11 TPP”, although “detailed work” is still required.

“There has been less rhetoric and a more realistic approach”, he said.

The PM says he TPP “has taken on a bit more relevance as a strategic agreement at a time when the USA has pulled back”.

The U.S. would have accounted for almost two-thirds of TPP countries’ economic output, based on 2016 figures from the International Monetary Fund.

“The US could come back to TPP if there’s a TPP operating, and if it remains basically unchanged from the one that the US negotiated”.