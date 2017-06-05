Aphex Twin launches countdown

Listen to Aphex Twin’s new song, which begins at 54:12, and Jlin’s track below.

The entire performance was streamed live by NTS Radio and featured absolutely insane live visuals from frequent Aphex Twin collaborator Weirdcore. Now that vinyl is selling for more than $600 on eBay.

So what is happening? It will end on Thursday, July 6.

Aphex Twin – otherwise known as Richard D. James – has launched a curious countdown clock on his website today. At time of press (June 5 at 8:02am CST), the clock was at 31:08:57:00. “The aforementioned 12” also dropped on the same day.

The mysterious record was marked only with Field Day’s date and location, bearing no other information apart from a few logos.