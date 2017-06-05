Apple, Amazon Joining Foxconn in Bid For Toshiba Chip Unit

Valued at more than $18 billion, this NAND flash memory, aka storage chip operation, is essential for the future development of iPhones and Amazon data centers, which explains the involvement of the two mammoth American corporations in Foxconn’s proposed acquisition.

Apple (AAPL) and Amazon.com (AMZN) are reportedly joining Foxconn (FXCOF) in its bid to acquire Toshiba’s (TOSYY) semiconductor business.

Speaking to Nikkei Asia Review , Gou says that he has secured support from the two US tech giants to do a deal for the unit of embattled Japanese conglomerate Toshiba.

There are concerns that Toshiba’s memory chip technology may leak to China once acquired by Foxconn, a contract manufacturer with sprawling facilities in China.

In an interview with Japan’s Nikkei daily business newspaper, Foxconn chairman Terry Gou claimed that the two USA companies planned to “chip in funds”, although it was unclear whether they would simply be helping to finance the deal or whether they would be taking a stake in the business.

Toshiba is depending on the sale of the unit, the world’s second-largest NAND chip maker, to cover billions of dollars in cost overruns at its now bankrupt US nuclear unit Westinghouse. Other bidders for the chip-making business are said to include the U.S.’s Broadcom, private equity firm KKR, tech firm Western Digital and South Korea’s SK Hynix alongside Bain Capital.

Shares in Hon Hai are up 25% this year.