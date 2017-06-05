Apple app developers, many of them Indians, earned over $70B

Amazon makes little or no profit selling the high-end US$179 Echo, which mostly serves as a foothold in consumers’ homes and a way to get them to sign up for Amazon Prime and buy more products. With the company planning as many as 10 original television series by the end of this year, the update will make video content far more prominent, Apple’s music guru Jimmy Iovine told Bloomberg in April. WWDC 2017 – the company’s yearly developer conference – is kicking off on June 5, and much like I/O it’s an opportunity for Apple to both show off products and also talk to developers about the future.

As always, we’ll run down the current state of rumors ahead of the show tomorrow, telling you what we know about what to expect. That’s more than double what Google is projected to make in 2017 from its Google Play store, using the same math and annualizing Google’s Q4 app revenue total.

Amazingly enough, iOS has been around for a decade now; iOS is older now than Mac OS X was when the iPhone was originally announced.

If you’re watching from a desktop, laptop, tablet or iOS device, Apple will provide a live stream from its dedicated events site, which you can find here.

We don’t know much else about what’s coming, but Reuters says that iOS 10’s SiriKit will be expanded to work with a wider variety of apps, a fairly safe assumption. At present, it is not clear what the company planned for the Apple Watch. This will likely include iOS 11, the latest operating system for iPhones and iPads; the next version of macOS; and perhaps updates to its watchOS and tvOS operating systems for the Apple Watch and TV.

I’m lumping these three together because we’ve heard nearly nothing from reliable sources about what each of these updates might contain. He is expected to announce the key points of this year’s convention. Most expect a radically changed device. If you’re using the 4th generation Apple TV, you’ll need to specifically install the Events App from within the App store to watch the keynote.

Apple also changed macOS’ system requirements past year for the first time since 2012. At the very least, Mac lovers should see a new MacBook. We’ll have to wait and see.

It’s always been reported that Apple is working on a Siri-powered competitor to the Amazon Echo and Google Home. Mr Cook may even lift the cover on a smart speaker based on the Siri virtual assistant. One particular Apple device that has yet to receive some love is the Mac mini. You park yourself here on Monday and we’ll keep you up to date on all the announcements and help you understand what every new feature and enhancement means for your Apple-loving life.