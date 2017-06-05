Apple Registers Increasing Number of Downloads on App Store

Apple’s annual developer conference kicks off on Monday.

It will be the first time Apple has presented new hardware at the conference since 2013.

When is Apple WWDC 2017?

Apple wants to defy these estimated and show how many benefits they bring to their developers, which makes iOS apps the most downloaded apps on the market. We are hoping that Apple might announce the upgraded Siri Speaker in the Apple WWDC 2017. With the company planning as many as 10 original television series by the end of this year, the update will make video content far more prominent, Apple’s music guru Jimmy Iovine told Bloomberg in April.

Debuting a smart speaker competitor to Amazon.com Inc’s Echo and the Google Home at WWDC would be a logical step, since it would give developers the tools to build apps for the device before its release later in the year.

If you are looking to buy a new laptop, then I suggest you wait until 5th June. Most notable is the MacBook Pro’s move from Intel’s Skylake to Kaby Lake processor.

The second novelty will be the 12.9 inch iPad Pro. Apple announced Apple File System as a new, modern file system for iOS, OS X, tvOS and watchOS. Now if the company comes up with a cheaper variant of MacBook in Apple WWDC 2017, it will be good for the enterprise. Besides the screen setup, it seems that the 10.5-inch variant will have the microphone hole positioned differently, similar to the iPad models that have been released as of this March.

Apple a year ago revealed plans for an iOS app design and development facility in Bengaluru.

From breakout hits like Pokémon GO and Super Mario Run to other standout launches such as CancerAid, SPACE by THIX, Zones for Training with Exercise Intensity, Vanido, Ace Tennis and Havenly, customers discover and experience new apps and games every day on the App Store, according to Apple. WWDC is usually when Apple offers a glimpse at the next version of its Mac and iPhone operating systems, and all the new features contained therein.

It isn’t yet clear how much Apple will charge for its own smart speaker. Last month Apple acquired a sleep tracking startup called Beddit, and there have been rumours that Apple is looking to expand the health-tracking capabilities of the Apple Watch with additional non-invasive wearable sensors.