Apple reportedly manufacturing a Siri speaker to take on Google and Amazon

Apple doesn’t usually announce new hardware at its annual WorldWide Developer Conference (WWDC) held in June, but this year things might be different.

Despite the competition from the likes of Amazon Echo and Google Home smart speakers, Apple believes that it will be able to curve a niche for its own Siri enabled smart speakers.

Since it launched past year, the Echo has gone on to be a huge success for the online retail giant with the device able to play music, get weather reports and the latest news via simple voice commands. In addition, the Siri Speaker will give Apple users a new hub for controlling HomeKit-enabled devices around their home.

In fact, Beats was already working on an internet-connected speaker when the company got acquired by Apple.

Gaming and Entertainment were the top-grossing categories, and Lifestyle apps, as well as Health and Fitness, have experienced over 70% growth in the past year, while the Photo and video category witnessed almost 90% growth, the company said in a statement.

A speaker may help keep customers loyal to service products such as Apple Music, a subscription music streaming offering that costs $10 per month. In fact, current rumors still suggest the Siri speaker will launch later this year at an unknown time. These products generated $11 billion in sales previous year.

The latest reports have strongly claimed that Apple Inc.

The announcements will also feature a run down of the next generation of Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS 11, as well as an upgrade for its macOS, watchOS and TV OS. Using Siri, a user might ask the speaker to turn the lights on, lower the shades, or adjust the thermostat. It did not work with Android based devices. The Echo and Google Home both support third-party services and smart home appliances.

Apple’s behind the curve when it comes to voice-powered speakers. However, the speaker will not feature any kind of touchscreen, according to sources who have seen the actual product.