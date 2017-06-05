Apple’s global consumer marketing boss, Bozoma Saint John, poised to depart

Bozoma Saint John is one of Apple’s most high profile executives.

Apple’s head of global consumer marketing is set to leave the company, according to reports.

It’s still unclear why Saint John could be leaving Apple and where she’s going to work.

Saint John joined Beats just a few months before Apple acquired Beats. Saint John demoed iOS 10’s Apple Music update on stage at last year’s WWDC, an appearance which was widely praised, and even an Apple Music ad alongside Eddy Cue and James Corden.

Now, nearly exactly a year later, Boz is leaving the company, a source tells Axios, who also reported that her exit comes just after Apple shifted former HR head Denise Young Smith to a new role as VP of Diversity and Inclusion. Apple hasn’t confirmed the news yet. Time and again fingers have been pointed at Apple over the dominance of white males in its upper ranks.

Bozoma Saint John has also made several public appearances and given press interviews during her role at Apple.

Her departure would be a blow to Apple, particularly for its Music division which has saw some success in its attempt to take on Spotify and Pandora under her stewardship.