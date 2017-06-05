Apple says payouts from App Store total US$70bil

Following this, Apple warned users that apps that had 32-bit code would run poorly and more recently, told developers that newer versions of iOS would not support 32-bit apps. A major feature would nearly certainly ship within the new iOS 11 software that Apple is expected to release, meaning that this app listing is the download option for users who delete the default app that ships in iOS 11.

A few days before Apple hosts thousands of developers in San Jose, California, the company gave them a reason to make apps for iPhones and iPads.

“People everywhere love apps and our customers are downloading them in record numbers”, said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice-president of marketing, in a statement ahead of next week’s annual developer conference by the iPhone maker. Gaming and Entertainment are top-grossing categories, and Lifestyle apps as well as Health and Fitness have experienced over 70 percent growth in the past year. The exact amount was, however, not disclosed.

Apple also said that, over the past 12 months, downloads have grown over 70%.

The last time the payout amount from App Store was disclosed was previous year in August when the iPhone maker’s chief executive officer Tim Cook revealed that developers had made more than $50 billion since the store was launched.

For several years now, Apple has been trying to push its iOS app developers towards using 64-bit code. Some of the changes included allowing all apps to sell subscriptions as well as reducing the amount of time it took to approve apps. This is $10 billion more than what the company announced on January 5th this year. Not only are these engaging experiences expected to boost sales especially with regards to games but they are also expected to have wide-ranging implications in enterprise productivity, healthcare and training.