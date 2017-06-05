Apple set to expand Siri’s app ability

The next iOS may also have new features designed for artificial intelligence, the application of computers that learn and understand things like humans. For one, reminders don’t sync across all of your Alexa-enabled devices so if you set a reminder on your Echo in the kitchen, you won’t hear it in the bedroom.

Apple’s narrower focus could become a problem, said Matt McIlwain, a venture capitalist with Seattle-based Madrona Venture Group.

As such, we should be seeing a few updates drop before the Siri speaker comes. “It makes logical sense”. Alexa’s skills are free, and developers are not paid.

CEO Tim Cook and other Apple executives will show previews of the next iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV operating systems during a Monday keynote address in San Jose, California. The company could turn out something more striking than Amazon’s utilitarian black tube or Google’s air freshener. This alert is linked to the specific Echo that you ask to remind you however, so don’t expect the Echo Dots in your other rooms to let you know when you need to leave. “Apple just chose not to label everything AI”.

Apple did not respond to the queries about its smart speakers. But now, I won’t have to reach for my phone whenever I think of a task I need to do later. Apple declined to comment. If the speculation pans out, the speaker would be Apple’s first new product since its smartwatch in 2015. Past year it tried to make Messages young and hip.

Next week at WWDC, Apple may try to get back in the game by announcing a Siri smart speaker.

At its annual developers gathering in May, Google announced an array of new partnerships and capabilities for Home smart speakers.

Alexa can now tell you what the polls are predicting, provide information on the main parties and their leaders, and will also provide live updates on June 8 as results come in. According to the site’s unnamed sources, Amazon will ship more than 10 million Echo speakers in 2017.

“Apple has done a great job sewing up households as Apple households”, Jackson said. It would mean a lot to us. But it hasn’t been central to their messaging.