Apple set to expand Siri to counter Amazon’s Alexa

Starting today, Amazon Echo owners will have the ability to use their Alexa assistant to easily set reminders just with their voices. This alert is linked to the specific Echo that you ask to remind you however, so don’t expect the Echo Dots in your other rooms to let you know when you need to leave.

Users can also set named timers which could come in handy if you have multiple timers going, such as when you’re cooking.

These two new Alexa features are available now for users in the United States, and should reach owners in the UK and Germany in the “coming weeks”, Amazon said. While you’re making your next multi-course masterpiece, you’ll be able to avoid mixing up your cook times by assigning a timer to each dish. Alexa will also give you a verbal nudge. The voice-powered virtual assistant, which powers Amazon’s Echo speakers, can also now schedule reminders so you don’t forget to take the trash out in the morning or pay your credit card bill, for instance.

