Apple set to unveil smart speaker at annual tech conference

The next version of Apple’s iPhone and iPad operating system may contain a file management app that lets users sort their documents.

Spotted by developer Steven Troughton-Smith late Sunday, a listing for Files appeared in the “Utilities” section of the App Store that has since been pulled.

While it is possible, but unlikely, the app will not be released, it indicates Apple is reconsidering how files are stored on its devices.

While it is possible, but unlikely, the app will not be released, it indicates Apple is reconsidering how files are stored on its devices.

Apple opened the doors slightly with iOS 8’s iCloud Drive which utilised a file and folder structure, however the app was only created to organise files stored within the cloud service.

The evidence of a placeholder for the Files app comes ahead of the start of WWDC. A URL posted on Twitter that led to the app page now redirects to the main store, however IBTimes UK verified that the “Files” listing posted in a screenshot (embedded below) was genuine before it was removed.

Apple’s worldwide developers’ conference is happening today and CEO Tim Cook is due to announce a host of upgrades to its software, as well as a host of anticipated new products.

WWDC 2017 is finally here, and it’s nearly time to see what Apple has in store for this year, with everything from a new version of iOS to brand-new hardware possibly making an appearance. And this could well be when a Siri Speaker that competes with Amazon Echo and Google Home. The highlighted response, “Split View/Drag and Drop”, suggests that iOS 11 could be taking cues from the iMac and MacBook user experience for its next major mobile OS update.

The company will likely unveil new updates to the watchOS and tvOS operating systems. It is expected iOS 11 will be made available for free in Autumn, to coincide with the launch of a new iPhone.