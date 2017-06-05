Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2017 set to usher in surprises

The last time the payout amount from App Store was disclosed was previous year in August when the iPhone maker’s chief executive officer Tim Cook revealed that developers had made more than $50 billion since the store was launched. “We are amazed at all of the great new apps our developers create and can’t wait to see them again next week at our Worldwide Developers Conference“. That points to a device with much slimmer bezels and possibly an all new design.Siri SpeakerThe success of standalone devices with virtual assistants built-in such as the Amazon Alexa and Google Home has piqued Apple’s interest and Apple is widely expected to announce a competitor in the form of the Siri Speaker.

Apple will stream the event at this link.

Apple WWDC 2017: What time is the keynote event and where is it taking place? You will be able to watch Apple CEO Tim Cook along with other important executives like Craig Federighi, Phil Schiller, Eddy Cue live on stage. The 12-24 hour window when they were removed has not been explained by Apple but it could be deciphered as an indication to developers to update their apps or be left behind, or it could have simply been an error on the company’s part. He said in a research note that the new MacBook Pro will be “the most significantly redesigned product this year” and will enter production in the early fourth quarter. The event will start at 10 am PDT.

Apple WWDC 2017: Requirements for watching livestream on Apple device? . For MacBook users, you’ll need the Safari browser 6.0.5 or later on OS X v10.8.5 or later.

“TV” integrates with third party services to aggregate television and movies from many different sources, not just iTunes, into a single experience based on the apps you have installed. So, without further delay, here is what to expect from WWDC keynote.

There’s not a whole lot of information up right now, but the name of the app and its icon strongly suggest that Apple plans to add some kind of local file manager to iOS 11.

In terms of expectations, Apple generally uses WWDC to deliver new iOS and MacOS updates. Apple will also likely update its own apps in iOS 11.

But it looks like software won’t be the only focus of Apple’s WWDC 2017 keynote. Apple may also launch a new Siri at-home speaker to rival Amazon’s popular Echo range. Apple first introduced support for 64-bit apps with the launch of the iPhone 5S.