Arab nations cutting ties with Qatar

The Foreign Office on Monday stated that Pakistan has no plan to sever diplomatic ties with Qatar after major Gulf States including Saudia, Egypt and UAE cut of all ties with Doha blaming it for sponsoring terrorism.

Bahrain said its diplomatic mission will be withdrawn from Doha, the capital of Qatar, within 48 hours.

The countries have also closed access to Qatar by sea and air and have given visitors and residents two weeks to leave the country.

Stocks in Qatar plunged over 7 per cent on Monday, erasing almost 30 billion Qatari riyals off the market cap of the index, following the decision by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt to suspend diplomatic and transport links with the country.

Gulf Business is reporting that Etihad Airways have released a statement saying that effective Tuesday June 6, the state-owned airline will halt all flights to and from Doha indefinitely.

Traders said it was too early to say if the dispute would have any impact on LNG shipment within the region, with both Egypt and the UAE taking regular cargoes from Qatar.

“What Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egpyt have done is to isolate Qatar as much as possible and therefore put a lot of pressure on Qatar“.

Qatar caused a regional ruckus when its state media published statements attributed to its Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani critical of GCC’s policy towards Iran, especially in dealing with the extremist groups.

Qatar says there is “no legitimate justification” for four Arab nations cutting diplomatic ties to it. The states accused Qatar of supporting terrorist groups, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist movement, as well as of interfering in other countries’ domestic affairs.

Qatar long has faced criticism from its Arab neighbors over its support of Islamists.

Tillerson urged the Gulf Cooperation Council nations to sort out their differences and said that the United States was willing to play a role in helping the countries address their differences.

“One is that Saudi Arabia felt emboldened after Donald Trump’s visit, and Trump’s administration has had a strong stance on Iran, which is backed by Qatar“.

The decision of the Arab countries will have a negative impact on the region.

Qatar is the largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the world, besides having extensive air and banking links throughout the countries.

Qatar is also part of this coalition.

It is clear that the media campaign of fabrications has failed to sway public opinion in the region, and among Gulf countries in particular, and this explains the continued escalation against Qatar. Bahrain also warned Qatari citizens to make arrangements to leave the country within 14 days, prior to transportation between the two countries being discontinued.