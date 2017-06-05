Arab nations sever diplomatic ties with Qatar

The department’s then undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, David Cohen, said fundraisers in Qatar were collecting donations for extremists in Syria, including ISIS and the al-Qaeda-affiliated Jabhat al-Nusra, a situation which he said “threatens to aggravate an already volatile situation”.

“I do not expect that this will have any significant impact – if any impact at all – on the unified fight against terrorism in the region or globally”, Tillerson said in Sydney, where he’s attending security talks along with Mattis.

It has given 14 days time to all citizens to leave Bahrain.

Qatar said it was facing a campaign aimed at weakening it, denying it was interfering in the affairs of other countries. Doha-based satellite news network Al-Jazeera reported trucks carrying food had begun to line up on the Saudi side of the border, apparently stranded.

Qatar’s stock market plunged 5.7 per cent during opening trade today.

Air Arabia says it flights will be suspended from Tuesday “until further notice“.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday said that Pakistan has no plans to break diplomatic relations with Qatar.

It added that the Qatari government will “take all the necessary measures to make certain of that and to thwart attempts to negatively affect Qatari society and economy”.

Emirates, Etihad, FlyDubai, Air Arabia and Saudi Arabian Airlines halted flights to the Qatari capital of Doha. also stopped its flights to Qatar. Bahrain’s Gulf Air and Saudia joined them. Qatar was also expelled from the Saudi-led coalition fighting a war in Yemen. FIFA, worldwide soccer’s governing body, said it remained in regular contact with Qatar, declining to elaborate.

The emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, at the U.S. -Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh last month.

The sprawling base 20 miles southwest of the Qatari capital of Doha is home to some 11,000 United States military personnel. Central Command officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Crude output in the United States, which is not a participant in the deal, has grown over 10 percent since previous year to 9.34 million barrels per day, approaching the levels of top producers Saudi Arabia and Russian Federation.

The Sunni-ruled Arab nations are unhappy with Qatar’s ties to Shiite-ruled Iran. The chief worry among them is the Muslim Brotherhood, a Sunni Islamist political group outlawed by Egypta, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The move comes as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), of which Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar are members, recently agreed to extend crude oil production cuts in order to tighten the market and pop up prices.

Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad were among 10 airlines on which the Trump administration imposed tough new restrictions in March. Saudi has urged other “brotherly countries” to follow suit.

With an estimated US$335 billion of assets in its sovereign wealth fund, a trade surplus of US$2.7 billion in April alone and extensive port facilities which it can use instead of its land border with Saudi Arabia, which has been closed, Qatar appears likely to be able to avoid a crippling economic crisis.