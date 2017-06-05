Arab nations sever ties with Qatar as Gulf rift deepens

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates all announced they would withdraw their diplomatic staff from Qatar, a gas-rich nation that will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is home to a major USA military base.

While Qatar has joined the U.S. coalition against IS, the Qatari government has been forced to repeatedly deny accusations from Iraq’s Shia leaders that it provided financial support to IS.

Cairo blamed the Qatari government for “hostile attitudes”, sheltering the Muslim Brotherhood on its soil, and backing terror groups threatening the country’s national security.

Sunni-ruled Bahrain’s news agency said Manama was cutting ties with Doha over its insistence on “rocking the security and stability of Bahrain and meddling in its affairs”.

“I say that based on the commitment that each of these nations that you just referred to have made in this fight”, Mattis said, referring to the four states that broke relations with Qatar.

Qatari nationals in the UAE would have 14 days to leave while Qatari nationals would be prevented from entering the UAE. “This by itself is a violation of its [Qatar’s] sovereignty as a state”, it said, adding that it is committed to the Charter of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Gulf nations see Qatar as too close to Iran and Islamist movements such as the Muslim Brotherhood.

According to earlier reports, Saudi Arabia accused Qatar of supporting “terrorism” and financing “groups” linked to Iran. It has used the media that seeks to fan internal strife.

The UAE also gave Qatari diplomats 48 hours to leave the country, accusing Doha of “supporting, funding and embracing terrorism, extremism and sectarian organizations”. Qatar was also expelled from a Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen.

Qatar has so far given no indication of where the alleged May 24 cyber attack originated.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz (c) walks with the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani during a welcoming ceremony upon Hamad al-Thani’s arrival to attend a summit in Riyadh on Nov 10, 2015. Qatar claimed there was “a hostile media campaign against the State of Qatar“.

The four countries – Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain – released separate and apparently coordinated statements saying they would cut air, sea and land links with Qatar, which hosts a base for the USA military’s Air Forces Central Command.

But regional powers including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates used the comments to demonstrate that Qatar is out of line with Gulf foreign policy, especially regarding Iran. At that time, travel links were maintained and Qataris were not expelled.