Arab neighbours cut ties with Qatar over Islamist links

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE and Bahrain severed diplomatic relations with Qatar on Monday, reported Reuters.

Qatar Airways, one of the region’s major long-haul carriers, also suspended all flights to Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Among airlines, flydubai and Bahrain’s Gulf Air joined Etihad and Emirates in saying they would suspend all flights to and from Doha. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain recalled their ambassadors from Qatar for eight months in 2014 over Doha’s alleged support of Islamist groups.

Five Arab countries have severed ties with Qatar leaving it physically and diplomatically isolated over claims it supports terrorism.

The UAE has given Qatar’s diplomatic mission in Abu Dhabi 48 hours to leave the country after what it said where “Doha’s several policies which destabilizes the security and stability of the region and manipulates commitments”.

Turkey, which enjoys friendly relations with Qatar and other Gulf countries, offered its help, with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu telling reporters: “We will give any kind of support for the situation to be normalised”.

Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base hosts some 11,000 US military personnel, CNNreports – the largest American concentration of military personnel in the Middle East.

The Qatari foreign ministry released a statement on Monday stating that the measure taken by the neighbouring countries is unjustified.

As a peninsula that neighbors Saudi Arabia, Qatar relies heavily on its only land border to access food, as well as raw materials for its numerous mega infrastructure projects. It has an estimated $335 billion (298 billion euros) of assets in its state-controlled sovereign wealth fund and has invested heavily across the globe. Central Command officials and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In recent weeks, Qatar has been accused outright of terror funding in articles which have appeared in the American media.

The United Arab Emirates and Egypt have cut diplomatic ties with Qatar. According to various supermarket officials, there is no need for panic as food products in Qatar is sourced from countries around the world – not only from Gulf countries.

There was no immediate word from Kuwait and Oman today on their ties with Qatar.

SPA, citing a Saudi official stated that the country has chose to cut diplomatic and consular relations with Doha and close all land, aviation and sea ports.

The Middle East’s biggest airlines are suspending flights to Qatar as a major diplomatic crisis roils the region.

Qatar’s foreign Ministry asks its citizens to follow the instructions of the UAE authorities to leave the territory of the UAE within 14 days.