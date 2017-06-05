Arab states cut ties with Qatar

Authorities of the insular kingdom said they we giving fourteen days to the Qatari citizens to leave.

In this way Bahrain went due to the fact that Qatar is suspected of attempting to destabilize the situation in the country.

Qatar, which will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is home to some 10,000 American troops at a major USA military base, criticized the move as a “violation of its sovereignty”.

Here’s what we know so far.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terror groups including the Muslim Brotherhood and interfering in its internal affairs.

Air Arabia says it flights will be suspended from Tuesday “until further notice“. It offered no other details.

“The last flight from Dubai to Doha will depart as EK847 at 02.30 on June 6″.

The group of Arab nations alleged Qatar of backing militant groups including the Islamic State and al-Qaeda. On 26 May, Kuwait’s foreign minister met Qatar’s ruler for talks that appeared to be aimed at trying to ease renewed tensions between Qatar and fellow Gulf states over its policy toward Iran and regional Islamist groups.

Qatar Foreign Ministry has said it regrets the decision by the four countries. It has spiraled since.

Abu Dhabi-based airline Etihad said it was suspending flights to Qatar amid the growing rift.

Qatar has land borders with Saudi Arabia and is separated by Gulf waters from nearby Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

The comments were immediately denied by Doha. Doha was also dismissed from the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia’s state news agency quoted an official source as saying that the move was to protect national security “from the dangers of terrorism and extremism”.

Kuwait, which earlier had tried to mediate the crisis, had no immediate comment.

Bahrain said its diplomatic mission will be withdrawn from Doha, the capital of Qatar, within 48 hours.

The three Gulf states announced the closure of transport ties with Qatar and gave Qatari visitors and residents two weeks to leave their countries.