Are Analysts Bullish Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) After Last Week?

Approximately 766,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 315,359 shares.The stock last traded at $7.35 and had previously closed at $6.95. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 10th.

Following U.S. election volatility some analysts have updated their recommended target prices on shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Neos Therapeutics.

02/19/2016 – Wells Fargo began new coverage on Neos Therapeutics, Inc. giving the company a “outperform” rating.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,013.17% and a negative return on equity of 144.74%. The stock’s market cap is $201.91 million. According to the most recently released broker notes, 1 analyst has a rating of “strong buy” on the stock, 4 analysts “buy”, 1 analysts “neutral”, 0 analysts “sell” and 0 analysts “strong sell”. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/06/03/neos-therapeutics-inc-neos-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html. The stock of Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, March 20. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, March 11th.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 130.3% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 64,216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) traded up 2.87% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.95. 294,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Neos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $11.35. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

03/20/2017 – Neos Therapeutics, Inc. was downgraded to ” by analysts at UBS. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of USA & worldwide trademark & copyright legislation. Neos Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Firm is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products utilizing its modified-release drug delivery technology platform.