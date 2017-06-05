Ariana changed show after speaking to Manchester victim’s mother

Ariana Grande returned Sunday to Manchester to honor the lives of those lost there.

“Manchester, I love you with all of my heart”, Grande said before the performance, and just after singing “One Last Time” with Miley Cyrus, Pharrell and more of the show’s performers standing behind her in solidarity.

And fans of the star are calling for Grande to release Over The Rainbow, which was made famous by The Wizard of Oz, as a cover single to raise more funds for the victims.

“It felt pretty safe, although it was also a little unnerving being here, considering what went on last night”, said Cynthia Jared, who was at the show with her 10-year-old daughter.

Grande fought back tears between her songs but managed to keep it together to recount a recent meeting with the mother of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell-Hardy, one of 22 fans killed when Salman Abedi detonated a bomb outside Grande’s May 22 show.

Before kicking off her set at the One Love Manchester benefit concert with an energetic performance of “Be Alright”, Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, introduced her with a heartfelt message. “Put both hands up to honour those people right now, everybody say we honour you, and we love you”.

“It’s always felt like a home away from home to me”, she said of Manchester, where she’s performed multiple times.

Robbie even changed the lyrics of his hit track “Strong” and during the chorus he song: “Manchester, we’re strong”.

British singer Marcus Mumford held a moment of silence before performing at the concert.

The American singer appeared in front of an estimated 50,000 fans at the One Love Manchester show less than two weeks since her gig was targeted by a suicide bomber.

Ariana threw a benefit concert for the victims of the terror attack that happened after her concert on May 22. Ariana herself duetted with several stars and also a young schoolgirl, Natasha Seth, from Parr’s Wood School, which is near the Manchester Arena.

The show is being broadcast live across the globe.

Richardson says “Ariana is very fearless to come back so soon”.

They say the auto and knife rampage in London on Saturday did little to ease their worries.

“She said, ‘Stop crying”.

Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert, a benefit for the victims and families of the May 22 terror attack after the singer’s show at Manchester Arena, was live streamed on Sunday (June 4).