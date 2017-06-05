Ariana concert tickets sell out in SIX minutes

Fans who were at Ariana Grande’s Manchester MEN Arena concert when the attack took place have been offered free tickets to Sunday’s fundraising event. Sadly, over 10,000 unscrupulous applications have been made.

Scheduled acts include Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Black Eyed Peas, Take That, and One Direction’s Niall Horan.

Meanwhile, Ticketmaster vowed to cancel any tickets being touted online after dozens were listed at inflated prices on social media and eBay.

The company says: “More than 25,000 people applied for them”. Fans who attended the original show had until Thursday afternoon to claim their tickets, the BBC reported.

Tickets for the Manchester benefit concert have sold out within 6 minutes of going on sale.

The singer is officially back on United Kingdom soil after being seen disembarking a private jet on Friday June 2 ready to begin rehearsals for the concert set to take place at Manchester’s Old Trafford on June 4.

Net proceeds, estimated to be around $2.5 million, will benefit the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund” headed by the British Red Cross.

Michael Dugher, chief executive of industry body UK Music, praised the efforts to clamp down on touting.

Ticketmaster said it had extended the deadline to apply for tickets, originally set as 4pm on Wednesday, to try to solve some of the issues.

Social media users called out those selling the tickets for a profit on resale websites as “sickening” and “disgusting“.

The BBC One and BBC radio coverage will be broadcast from 18.55 – 22.00, and also simulcast on Capital Radio Networks.

The source added:”Talks are very much ongoing and if they can make the timings work then it would be a very special reunion indeed”.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s huge event.