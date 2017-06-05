Ariana Grande Benefit Concert Bieber Steals the Show … Breaks Down Onstage

Concert-goers began queueing outside Lancashire Cricket Club’s Old Trafford ground from 8.30am ahead of the One Love Manchester gig.

Grande enlisted some of music’s biggest names for the benefit concert, including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Liam Gallagher.

The singer appeared to get emotional as he told those gathered that “God loves you so, so much”.

A star-studded benefit concert for victims of the Manchester bombing kicked off to tearful fans, heavy police guard and clattering helicopters on Sunday, just a day after another militant attack in London. Grande visited young fans injured in the attack at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital on Friday.

“All we feel is love, resilience, positivity”.

Two weeks ago Bieber made a bold but simple declaration of faith on his Instagram page.All it said was, “I follow Jesus”.

Pharrell Williams told the crowd “I don’t see or smell or hear any fear” at the open-air concert.

The Greater Manchester Police say more than 130,000 people are expected in the area for the benefit concert as well as a soccer match.

Grande wore a white jumper emblazoned with the slogan One Love Manchester as she performed.

The 23-year-old star arrived on stage an hour into the show, for which there were extra security measures in place following Saturday night’s terror attack in London.

Terror attacks wreaked havoc in London this weekend. Grande came back onstage to sing Fergie’s verse on the Black Eyed Peas hit, “Where Is the Love?” along with the group.

Grande closed the show by inviting all the other performers on stage to help her sing her 2014 hit “One Last Time“, before she closed with a moving solo version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”. “You guys are so fearless”, he said. All we feel tonight is love. We ask the strong city of Manchester and the world to join us in making the statement that hatred and fear will never win.

The 35,000 tickets put up for sale on Thursday at £40 each ($51, 46 euros) sold out in minutes with 14,200 free tickets set aside for those who attended Grande’s May 22 concert. Look at what we’re doing today and how important that is!

All proceeds from the show will go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which was founded by the Manchester City Council in conjunction with the British Red Cross, to aid the victims of the attack and their families.

The BBC, Twitter, Apple, YouTube and MTV announced they would stream the concert live, reaching a potential audience in 180 countries.