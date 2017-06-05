Ariana Grande benefit concert for Manchester highlights air on ABC7 Sunday

Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus perform the Crowded House hit in Manchester.

An armed policeman is seen with music fans at the One Love Manchester concert in Manchester June 4, 2017. The choir’s cover of the song quickly went viral after they performed it in tribute to the Manchester bombing victims.

Cyrus said she was “so honored to be at this incredible event” and performed “Happy” alongside Pharrell Williams, who also sang “Get Lucky“.

In between renditions of Giants and Rule The World, Gary Barlow told the crowd: “Thank you everybody for coming out tonight, thank you for everybody watching at home, thanks to Ariana for inviting us tonight”.

Grande, who described herself as “broken” following the May 22 bombing, had immediately returned to the USA, interrupting her Dangerous Woman world tour and later promising to return for the charity concert.

Ahead of the concert Grande’s fans who were caught up in the Manchester bombing said they were nervous to return to a concert so soon after recent terror attacks but determined to carry on to show solidarity with the victims. The song includes the lyrics: “But you are not alone in this, and you are not alone in this, as brothers we will stand and we’ll hold your hand”.

Gallagher and Take That hail from Manchester.

The event, held to support those affected by the May 22 Manchester terrorist attack, included performances from Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, and Coldplay. Davies had attended Grande’s Manchester Arena show with her daughter Isla, 13, and Isla’s friend India, 12, and – two weeks on – still has her arm in a sling, having fallen and broken her shoulder in the aftermath of May 22’s bomb blast.

Revellers dressed for the occasion, with many wearing tops featuring a bee – a symbol for Manchester – and slogans expressing their love for the city.

“We will not quit or operate in fear”.

The proceeds from One Love Manchester go to the Red Cross’ Manchester Emergency Fund, which has been set up to help victims of the attack and their families.

He said the concert – and Michael Carrick’s testimonial at Old Trafford football ground – would still take place but “with additional security in place to ensure the safety of everyone”. So to debut it at such an emotional show had even more significance.

Coldplay and a surprise appearance from Manchester native Liam Gallagher, who sang three songs – including the Oasis classic “Live Forever” (which he dedicated to the victims) – preceded closing performances from Grande.