Ariana Grande breaks down during emotional rendition of ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’

More than 14,000 tickets for the concert were set aside to be given free to fans who attended the original show. All week you have been incredible and as a friend, I’m so proud of you my love.

“Manchester, we’re gonna be alright”, she told the audience.

The high school choir took the stage to sing a rendition of Ariana Grande’s song “My Everything”, alongside the singer herself.

During a video tribute from U2 which played out during the live broadcast of the One Love Manchester concert, Bono paid tribute to the victims of the attack saying “all our hearts are with you”. “I love you so much”. “I’ll say this too about @ArianaGrande – she has a cracking voice”.

The crowd went wild when Justin Bieber showed up, with a guitar, to perform an acoustic version of his song “Love Yourself”. We won’t let this divide us.

“Last night, this nation was challenged and all of you were challenged, and you had a decision to make if you were going to come out here tonight”, he said. “We love you so much”.

Ariana Grande sparked rumours of an engagement at her One Love Manchester mega-gig in Manchester, England on Sunday when she hit the stage wearing a huge rock on her ring finger.

“Manchester, your bravery is our hope”.

“So that being said, we had a totally different show planned and we had a rehearsal yesterday and we changed everything”.

He opened the show with a solo performance of Mumford and Sons‘ “Timshel” before welcoming Manchester’s own Take That to the stage.

A further terrorist attack in London on Saturday night had led to speculation that Ariana may pull the plug on the concert, but the singer opted to stand strong in the face of the attackers.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Superintendent Stuart Ellison said there would be a “significant number of officers” at the venue and encouraged people to leave bags at home.

“I don’t feel or smell or hear or see any fear in this building”.

Other performers will include Pharrell Williams, Usher, the Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams and Niall Horan.

“Tonight is all about love, am I right”, Grande told the crowd of over 50,000 people at Old Trafford Cricket Grounds.

The sentiment was echoed by fellow pop star, Justin Bieber, who said “You guys are so fearless”. Twenty-two people were killed and dozens more were injured.

Officials tightened security for Sunday’s concert.

She shared some photos of the visits on her social media account. He’s 15 years old. Disney’s young adult cable network Freeform will air the full concert live at 2 p.m. EDT on Sunday.