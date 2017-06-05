Ariana Grande breaks down singing ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ at Manchester benefit

Grande emerged onstage for the One Love Manchester concert Sunday.

“I’ve come here because I was at the Manchester tour”, she told Newsbeat.

To end the night, Grande gathered all of the night’s performers on stage to join her in singing her hit, “One Last Time“.

A star-studded lineup including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Marcus Mumford and Take That is scheduled to perform.

“I love you Manchester“, she yelled to the crowd.

Pharrell Williams told the crowd “I don’t see or smell or hear any fear” at the open-air concert. “All we feel here tonight is love, resilience, positivity”.

All of those who had attended Grande’s concert last month had been offered free tickets to Sunday’s show, while those who were still recovering from their injuries in hospital were watching on TV.

Numerous artists struggled with their emotions as they performed with one of the most heartfelt moments of the night coming from Justin Bieber at the end of his solo acoustic appearance.

Ariana Grande has paid tribute to those affected by the Manchester terror attack at her benefit concert and included a Kiwi classic.

Howard Donald and Gary Barlow of Take That perform during the One Love Manchester benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester June 4, 2017.

The May 22 attack at Grande’s Manchester concert killed 22 and wounded dozens more. Tight security was already planned but police warned concertgoers they would implement additional checks in the wake of Saturday’s attacks, including searching everyone in attendance. As the two performed together, their love for each other clearly radiated through.

We owe it to them to be courageous…

“Hatred will never win, fear will never divide us, because on this day, we all stood with Manchester“, he said.

“Thousands of those present had been at the Arena on 22 May”.

She shared some photos of the visits on her social media account.

The superstar brought each a sunflower and a teddy bear, according to Lauren Thorpe, whose 8-year-old daughter, Lily, suffered a shrapnel wound in her back as a result of the bombing. Disney’s young adult cable network Freeform will air the full concert live.

The proceeds of the concert will be donated to a fund set up to assist the victims of the attack.